New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 7.0 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $9.97 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.20B. NYCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.63% off its 52-week high of $14.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 41.73% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.63 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.30 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -5.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.01% over the past 6 months, a 10.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 127.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $803.17 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $791.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $379 million and $524.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2024 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 213.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.30% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 31. The 6.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 70.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.23%. There are 70.35% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.71% of the shares, roughly 84.61 million NYCB shares worth $951.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.10% or 73.0 million shares worth $820.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.6 million shares estimated at $256.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 22.52 million shares worth around $253.11 million.