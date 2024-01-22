Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 5.39 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $482.95 changed hands at -$2.36 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.38B. NFLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.24% off its 52-week high of $503.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $285.33, which suggests the last value was 40.92% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 500.79 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is -0.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.41% over the past 6 months, a 21.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Netflix Inc. will rise 1,750.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.71 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.85 billion and $8.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to increase by 22.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.35% per year.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Netflix Inc. shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.62%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the Netflix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 36.18 million NFLX shares worth $15.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 29.91 million shares worth $13.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 13.86 million shares estimated at $6.11 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 11.64 million shares worth around $5.13 billion.