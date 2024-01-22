MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 12.28 million MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.41 changing hands around $0.2 or 16.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.75M. LIFW’s current price is a discount, trading about -2524.11% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 25.53% up since then. When we look at MSP Recovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information
Instantly LIFW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5500 added 16.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -33.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.
We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.
Click here for full details and to join for free.
Sponsored