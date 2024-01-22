MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 12.28 million MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.41 changing hands around $0.2 or 16.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.75M. LIFW’s current price is a discount, trading about -2524.11% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 25.53% up since then. When we look at MSP Recovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5500 added 16.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -33.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.