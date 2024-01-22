Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.11 or 14.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.66M. MKFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.59% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 27.06% up since then. When we look at Markforged Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.12K.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8490 added 14.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 24.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Markforged Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.47% over the past 6 months, a 12.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Markforged Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.66 million and $24.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Markforged Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 11.60%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 08.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.55% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares while 66.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.39%. There are 66.20% institutions holding the Markforged Holding Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.24% of the shares, roughly 20.21 million MKFG shares worth $29.3 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 17.49 million shares worth $21.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Microcap Fund. With 11.84 million shares estimated at $17.16 million under it, the former controlled 6.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 5.55 million shares worth around $6.71 million.