Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)

In the latest trading session,, 1.56 million SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.76 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.47M. LAES’s current price is a discount, trading about -1519.32% off its 52-week high of $28.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 48.3% up since then. When we look at SEALSQ Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Instantly LAES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.2700 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.89%, with the 5-day performance at -21.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is 69.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of SEALSQ Corp shares while 1.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.24%. There are 1.24% institutions holding the SEALSQ Corp stock share, with Optiver Holding B.v. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 5225.0 LAES shares worth $77957.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 1928.0 shares worth $28765.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.