Let’s Jump Into The Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 3.11 million Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.68M. BCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -606.9% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 65.52% up since then. When we look at Atreca Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3940 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.33%, with the 5-day performance at -17.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 20.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atreca Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.68% over the past 6 months, a 36.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atreca Inc will rise 26.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Atreca Inc earnings to increase by 19.05%.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Atreca Inc shares while 33.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.98%. There are 33.54% institutions holding the Atreca Inc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million BCEL shares worth $3.46 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 2.2 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.39 million.