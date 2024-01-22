Let’s Dive Into The Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 1.66 million Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.50 changing hands around $0.25 or 7.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.77M. ARQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -402.0% off its 52-week high of $17.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 49.71% up since then. When we look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.70 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.36%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 36.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.63% over the past 6 months, a 33.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -110.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 34.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.80% per year.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares while 91.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.26%. There are 91.26% institutions holding the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million ARQT shares worth $87.8 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.09% or 8.68 million shares worth $82.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $35.97 million under it, the former controlled 6.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $13.2 million.