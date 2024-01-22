Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $230.04M. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.38% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 53.23% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.09K.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.46 subtracted -2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.99%, with the 5-day performance at -11.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 29.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kopin Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.50% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kopin Corp. will rise 66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kopin Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.15%. The 2024 estimates are for Kopin Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

