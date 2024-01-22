Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 4.55 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.92B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.79% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 34.64% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.14 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.34%, with the 5-day performance at -6.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -17.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.89 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.36% over the past 6 months, a -81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc will fall -63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.05 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Joby Aviation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $500k.

The 2024 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -79.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.73% of Joby Aviation Inc shares while 39.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.79%. There are 39.10% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 51.87 million JOBY shares worth $532.21 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $420.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.98 million shares estimated at $92.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million shares worth around $75.21 million.