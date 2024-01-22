Is Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 4.17 million Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.06 changing hands around $0.06 or 3.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.27% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 27.18% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.33 million.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.12 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.43%, with the 5-day performance at 10.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Brands Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.62% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tilray Brands Inc will rise 97.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200.47 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Tilray Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $230.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Tilray Brands Inc earnings to increase by 90.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 08 and April 12.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Tilray Brands Inc shares while 13.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.88%. There are 13.69% institutions holding the Tilray Brands Inc stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 16.18 million TLRY shares worth $33.49 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 11.94 million shares worth $24.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 7.44 million shares estimated at $15.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $4.99 million.