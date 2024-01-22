Is R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.34 million R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $9.96 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.18B. RCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.75% off its 52-week high of $18.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.87, which suggests the last value was 10.94% up since then. When we look at R1 RCM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Instantly RCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.27 subtracted -1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.77%, with the 5-day performance at 9.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -1.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.54 days.

Data shows that the R1 RCM Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.86% over the past 6 months, a 118.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R1 RCM Inc. will rise 122.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $582.8 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that R1 RCM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $605.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $532.8 million and $545.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.86%. The 2024 estimates are for R1 RCM Inc. earnings to increase by 241.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.50% per year.

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.

