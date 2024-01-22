Is Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.33 million Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $10.73 changed hands at -$0.3 or -2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.86% off its 52-week high of $12.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 73.16% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.11 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.27%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 39.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.59% over the past 6 months, a 54.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc earnings to increase by 55.31%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Oscar Health Inc shares while 83.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.17%. There are 83.75% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.87% of the shares, roughly 24.04 million OSCR shares worth $193.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 12.4 million shares worth $99.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $47.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $31.73 million.