Is MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 5.43 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $43.00 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.69B. MGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.42% off its 52-week high of $51.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.12, which suggests the last value was 20.65% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.62 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is -1.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.57% over the past 6 months, a -35.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MGM Resorts International will rise 146.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.12 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.59 billion and $3.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.88%. The 2024 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to increase by 185.22%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.69% of MGM Resorts International shares while 69.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.84%. There are 69.74% institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 34.57 million MGM shares worth $1.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 22.23 million shares worth $976.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.7 million shares estimated at $425.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million shares worth around $398.83 million.