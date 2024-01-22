Is Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 4.53 million Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.34M. MMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1471.43% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.07 million.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0900 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.27%, with the 5-day performance at 23.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 3.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Meta Materials Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Materials Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 million and $3.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.20%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.59% of Meta Materials Inc shares while 4.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.97%. There are 4.14% institutions holding the Meta Materials Inc stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million MMAT shares worth $1.29 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 5.44 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.43 million shares estimated at $0.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $0.35 million.