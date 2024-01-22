Is Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.85M. MESA’s current price is a discount, trading about -282.0% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at Mesa Air Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Instantly MESA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.95%, with the 5-day performance at 14.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is 5.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mesa Air Group Inc. will rise 59.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mesa Air Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $126 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.63 million and $147.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 12.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.45% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares while 19.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.27%. There are 19.85% institutions holding the Mesa Air Group Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million MESA shares worth $7.1 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 1.66 million shares worth $4.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $2.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.21 million.