Is Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at $0.36 or 12.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.41M. MPU’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.56% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 83.13% up since then. When we look at Mega Matrix Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.04K.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Instantly MPU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.80 added 12.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.21%, with the 5-day performance at 15.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) is 129.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Mega Matrix Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $7.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.4 million and $7.15 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

MPU Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.63% of Mega Matrix Corp shares while 3.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.38%. There are 3.61% institutions holding the Mega Matrix Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million MPU shares worth $1.6 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $1.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.44 million.