Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.22 million Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $10.06 changed hands at $0.3 or 3.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.63B. ESRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.89% off its 52-week high of $10.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.39, which suggests the last value was 46.42% up since then. When we look at Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Instantly ESRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.25 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.82%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is 6.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Empire State Realty Trust Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.64% over the past 6 months, a -3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $165.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160.33 million and $164.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.86%.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares while 92.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.28%. There are 92.23% institutions holding the Empire State Realty Trust Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million ESRT shares worth $145.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 14.43 million shares worth $108.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 6.11 million shares estimated at $45.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million shares worth around $51.41 million.