Is Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 4.81 million Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $24.42 changed hands at -$0.32 or -1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. CORT’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.38% off its 52-week high of $34.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 26.86% up since then. When we look at Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Instantly CORT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.47 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.82%, with the 5-day performance at 4.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) is -20.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.48 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corcept Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.67% over the past 6 months, a 5.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corcept Therapeutics Inc will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $125.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.06 million and $105.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Corcept Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 6.09%.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares while 82.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.65%. There are 82.04% institutions holding the Corcept Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 15.29 million CORT shares worth $340.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 9.31 million shares worth $207.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $166.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $68.31 million.