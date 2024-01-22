Is Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 13.63 million Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around $0.38 or 15.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $314.10M. CHRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -232.98% off its 52-week high of $9.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 49.29% up since then. When we look at Coherus Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.99 million.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.94 added 15.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.30%, with the 5-day performance at 9.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 33.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherus Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.25% over the past 6 months, a 51.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.45%. The 2024 estimates are for Coherus Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 45.97%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Coherus Biosciences Inc shares while 88.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.01%. There are 88.87% institutions holding the Coherus Biosciences Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.71% of the shares, roughly 15.79 million CHRS shares worth $67.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 8.85 million shares worth $37.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $11.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $10.41 million.