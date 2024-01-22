Is BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.14 or -24.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.45M. BCDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -563.64% off its 52-week high of $2.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at BioCardia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6700 subtracted -24.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.21%, with the 5-day performance at -33.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is -32.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCardia Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.00% over the past 6 months, a 20.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioCardia Inc. will rise 31.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.25%. The 2024 estimates are for BioCardia Inc. earnings to increase by 21.64%.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

