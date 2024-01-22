Is Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session,, 0.44 million Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.07 or 6.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.59M. ALLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -543.9% off its 52-week high of $7.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 18.7% up since then. When we look at Allakos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -58.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 added 6.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.95%, with the 5-day performance at -58.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -58.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allakos Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.54% over the past 6 months, a 61.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allakos Inc will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Allakos Inc earnings to increase by 62.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.70% per year.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Allakos Inc shares while 96.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.91%. There are 96.19% institutions holding the Allakos Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million ALLK shares worth $10.26 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 6.34 million shares worth $7.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $4.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $2.18 million.