Is Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session,, 0.59 million Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 13.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.22M. TCRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -492.31% off its 52-week high of $0.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 69.23% up since then. When we look at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.82 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1691 added 13.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.39%, with the 5-day performance at -17.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 164.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.15% over the past 6 months, a 17.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 11.76%.