Is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.09 or 7.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.78M. ACRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1407.32% off its 52-week high of $18.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 52.03% up since then. When we look at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 added 7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.67%, with the 5-day performance at 32.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 20.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.47% over the past 6 months, a -24.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will rise 12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.36 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -21.39%.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares while 103.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.12%. There are 103.31% institutions holding the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.98% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million ACRS shares worth $8.65 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 6.98 million shares worth $8.55 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $1.95 million.