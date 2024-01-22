Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.65 million Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.37 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.69M. IREN’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.74% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 60.41% up since then. When we look at Iris Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.12 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.88%, with the 5-day performance at -15.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is -23.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iris Energy Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.36% over the past 6 months, a 97.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.90% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 16.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.24% of Iris Energy Ltd shares while 20.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.69%. There are 20.76% institutions holding the Iris Energy Ltd stock share, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.92% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million IREN shares worth $12.27 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 1.59 million shares worth $7.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $3.02 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.26 million.