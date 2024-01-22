Investor Confidence Inclines As Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Shares Gain $0.02

In the latest trading session,, 18.09 million Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changing hands around $0.02 or 8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $156.01M. GOEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -716.67% off its 52-week high of $1.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.15 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2050 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.44%, with the 5-day performance at -11.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -29.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 108.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canoo Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.23% over the past 6 months, a 68.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canoo Inc will rise 68.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Canoo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1059.54%. The 2024 estimates are for Canoo Inc earnings to increase by 66.60%.