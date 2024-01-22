Investing In Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 3.09 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.95M. FFIE’s current price is a discount, trading about -65900.0% off its 52-week high of $105.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.28 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1875 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -43.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc will rise 95.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -261.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.25 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc earnings to increase by 86.67%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.54% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares while 2.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.45%. There are 2.14% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million FFIE shares worth $9.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $6.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.66 million.