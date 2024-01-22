Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $17.09 changed hands at $0.54 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.68B. IVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.3% off its 52-week high of $20.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 26.97% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.87 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is -1.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.58% over the past 6 months, a -14.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Ltd will rise 2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.55%. The 2024 estimates are for Invesco Ltd earnings to decrease by -14.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.89% per year.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23. The 4.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Invesco Ltd shares while 89.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.62%. There are 89.09% institutions holding the Invesco Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.87% of the shares, roughly 53.26 million IVZ shares worth $895.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.67% or 47.86 million shares worth $804.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 14.15 million shares estimated at $237.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 11.83 million shares worth around $198.84 million.