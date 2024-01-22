Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session,, 3.17 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.05 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.26M. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -4200.0% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.85 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0600 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.05%, with the 5-day performance at 9.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -14.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.88%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.55% of Inpixon shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.66% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million INPX shares worth $41255.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $25516.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $41133.0 under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 8957.0 shares worth around $1791.0.