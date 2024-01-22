Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 2.32 million Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.78 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $603.15M. HUT’s current price is a discount, trading about -235.55% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.05, which suggests the last value was 10.77% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.89 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.18%, with the 5-day performance at -31.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is -43.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.64% over the past 6 months, a 136.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hut 8 Corp will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -114.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hut 8 Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $25.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Hut 8 Corp earnings to increase by 108.19%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.49% of Hut 8 Corp shares while 8.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.08%. There are 8.53% institutions holding the Hut 8 Corp stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million HUT shares worth $22.63 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $16.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million.