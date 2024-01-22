How Will Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 4.74 million Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $37.41 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.98B. JNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.68% off its 52-week high of $38.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.87, which suggests the last value was 33.52% up since then. When we look at Juniper Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.04 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.90%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is 27.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.13 days.

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Juniper Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.99% over the past 6 months, a 17.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Juniper Networks Inc will fall -1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Juniper Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Juniper Networks Inc earnings to increase by 17.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02. The 2.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Juniper Networks Inc shares while 92.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.64%. There are 92.43% institutions holding the Juniper Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 40.66 million JNPR shares worth $1.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.07% or 35.59 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.58 million shares estimated at $832.72 million under it, the former controlled 8.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 10.1 million shares worth around $316.36 million.