Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 1.08 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.28M. HSCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -3490.91% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.25 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1500 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.33%, with the 5-day performance at -20.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -31.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heart Test Laboratories Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,900.00% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $100k.

The 2024 estimates are for Heart Test Laboratories Inc earnings to increase by 68.75%.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares while 1.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.41%. There are 1.18% institutions holding the Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock share, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million HSCS shares worth $0.13 million.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.