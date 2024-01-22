Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8.86 million Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $33.97 changed hands at $0.66 or 1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.40B. HAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.08% off its 52-week high of $43.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.84, which suggests the last value was 18.05% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.67 million.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.95 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) is -6.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.80% over the past 6 months, a 42.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halliburton Co. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.78 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.58 billion and $5.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Halliburton Co. earnings to increase by 41.95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.95% per year.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23. The 1.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Halliburton Co. shares while 86.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.46%. There are 86.16% institutions holding the Halliburton Co. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.73% of the shares, roughly 114.41 million HAL shares worth $3.77 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.04% or 99.16 million shares worth $3.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 39.41 million shares estimated at $1.6 billion under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 3.67% of the shares, roughly 32.97 million shares worth around $1.34 billion.