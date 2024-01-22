Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $17.19 changed hands at $0.52 or 3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. GGAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.29% off its 52-week high of $19.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.30, which suggests the last value was 45.9% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.27 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 8.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 1.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR earnings to decrease by -92.58%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 4.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 4.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares while 9.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.72%. There are 9.72% institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock share, with INCA Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million GGAL shares worth $45.5 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 1.0 million shares worth $17.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $7.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $3.39 million.