Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 4.07 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 12.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changing hands around $0.02 or 7.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.71M. GNS’s current price is a discount, trading about -2477.42% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 22.58% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3333 added 7.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.59%, with the 5-day performance at 20.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -60.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.22% over the past 6 months, a 82.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.78 million.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.06% of Genius Group Ltd shares while 2.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.32%. There are 2.01% institutions holding the Genius Group Ltd stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million GNS shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.