GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) : Investors Should Not Dump GDC Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changing hands around $0.22 or 10.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.34M. GDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1829.82% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 11.4% up since then. When we look at GD Culture Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.91K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 added 10.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.28%, with the 5-day performance at -2.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is -22.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of GD Culture Group Limited shares while 0.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.71% institutions holding the GD Culture Group Limited stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 14200.0 GDC shares worth $60634.0.

With 590.0 shares estimated at $2896.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.