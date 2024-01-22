GCT Stock: More Upside For GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.16 million GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.59 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $793.98M. GCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.02% off its 52-week high of $26.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.79, which suggests the last value was 75.55% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.09 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 18.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GigaCloud Technology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 125.17% over the past 6 months, a 195.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GigaCloud Technology Inc will rise 5,900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GigaCloud Technology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $210.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75.40%.