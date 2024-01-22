Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.17 million Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $60.90 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.77B. FTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.4% off its 52-week high of $81.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.12, which suggests the last value was 27.55% up since then. When we look at Fortinet Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 63.04 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.05%, with the 5-day performance at -2.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 8.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortinet Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.62% over the past 6 months, a 31.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 97.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Fortinet Inc earnings to increase by 30.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.06% per year.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.45% of Fortinet Inc shares while 71.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.21%. There are 71.17% institutions holding the Fortinet Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 68.0 million FTNT shares worth $5.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 49.71 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.82 million shares estimated at $1.57 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 15.52 million shares worth around $1.17 billion.