Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Shares Are Down -38.86% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session,, 51.29 million Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.28 or 35.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $375.10M. FSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -709.35% off its 52-week high of $8.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 28.97% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.79 million.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1100 added 35.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.86%, with the 5-day performance at 3.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -32.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 94.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

Fisker Inc (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.60% over the past 6 months, a 37.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105,145.61% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $349.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $306k and $14.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104,292.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,332.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Fisker Inc earnings to increase by 38.20%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.81% of Fisker Inc shares while 51.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.42%. There are 51.45% institutions holding the Fisker Inc stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 19.28 million FSR shares worth $108.71 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 18.18 million shares worth $102.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $36.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 5.11 million shares worth around $28.81 million.