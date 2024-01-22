Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 8.65 million Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $34.21 changed hands at $0.97 or 2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.30B. FITB’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.25% off its 52-week high of $38.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.11, which suggests the last value was 35.37% up since then. When we look at Fifth Third Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Instantly FITB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.10 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is -2.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fifth Third Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.92% over the past 6 months, a -1.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Fifth Third Bancorp earnings to decrease by -0.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.84% per year.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 19. The 4.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.43. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 82.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.60%. There are 82.21% institutions holding the Fifth Third Bancorp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.80% of the shares, roughly 87.13 million FITB shares worth $2.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 59.03 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.29 million shares estimated at $557.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 16.21 million shares worth around $424.81 million.