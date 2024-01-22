Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 2.47 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changing hands around $0.14 or 6.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.64M. ESPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -230.56% off its 52-week high of $7.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 67.59% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.19 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.76%, with the 5-day performance at -28.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -7.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.18% over the past 6 months, a 41.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 67.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.43%. There are 67.14% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million ESPR shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $5.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million.