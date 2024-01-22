Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 3.8 million Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.97 changing hands around $0.08 or 4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $516.16M. DADA’s current price is a discount, trading about -691.37% off its 52-week high of $15.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 30.96% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0500 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.66%, with the 5-day performance at 33.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is -37.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR will rise 190.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 130.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $441.86 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $427.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 95.53%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares while 26.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.82%. There are 26.01% institutions holding the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock share, with Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 11.49 million DADA shares worth $61.03 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 9.31 million shares worth $49.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $22.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $6.26 million.