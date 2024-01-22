Cyngn Inc’s (NASDAQ: CYN) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.69M. CYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1050.0% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1548 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.38%, with the 5-day performance at -11.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -23.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyngn Inc will rise 28.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 491.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyngn Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $262k and $872k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cyngn Inc earnings to increase by 4.19%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares while 51.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.00%. There are 51.25% institutions holding the Cyngn Inc stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million CYN shares worth $0.33 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 0.64 million shares worth $78266.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $64632.0 under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $16898.0.