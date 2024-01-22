Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.94M. CUTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1309.06% off its 52-week high of $37.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 47.92% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -29.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.73 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.68%, with the 5-day performance at -29.01% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cutera Inc (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cutera Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.70% over the past 6 months, a -24.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cutera Inc will fall -283.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -760.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.18 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cutera Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $48.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.18 million and $67.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cutera Inc earnings to decrease by -267.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.59% of Cutera Inc shares while 116.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.44%. There are 116.81% institutions holding the Cutera Inc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million CUTR shares worth $27.94 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 1.45 million shares worth $21.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $10.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $8.22 million.