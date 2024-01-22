Could Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 0.49 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.04 or 6.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.80M. ORGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -909.68% off its 52-week high of $6.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 11.29% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6800 added 6.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -36.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Origin Materials Inc will fall -227.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -314.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Origin Materials Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $30.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,689.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Origin Materials Inc earnings to decrease by -82.61%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.96% of Origin Materials Inc shares while 27.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.48%. There are 27.33% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.43% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million ORGN shares worth $33.17 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 6.55 million shares worth $27.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $12.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $3.26 million.