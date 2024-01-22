Could Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 8.84 million Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $33.68 changed hands at $0.63 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.61B. INVH’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.46% off its 52-week high of $36.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.49, which suggests the last value was 15.41% up since then. When we look at Invitation Homes Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Instantly INVH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.26 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) is -1.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invitation Homes Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.58% over the past 6 months, a 5.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invitation Homes Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $623.47 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Invitation Homes Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $629.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $579.84 million and $580 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Invitation Homes Inc earnings to increase by 29.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.04% per year.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19. The 3.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders