Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.36 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $17.73 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.95B. CLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.76% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 23.24% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.49 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.72 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.17%, with the 5-day performance at -2.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is -13.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.45% over the past 6 months, a -65.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 563.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.15 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.04 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to decrease by -56.83%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 29.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares while 67.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.62%. There are 67.50% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 50.82 million CLF shares worth $851.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 50.25 million shares worth $842.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 16.09 million shares estimated at $269.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 15.91 million shares worth around $248.66 million.