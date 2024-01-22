Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.77M. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.2% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 62.64% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.80 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.63%, with the 5-day performance at 1.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 37.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cellectar Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.76% over the past 6 months, a 25.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cellectar Biosciences Inc will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.04%. The 2024 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 38.02%.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

