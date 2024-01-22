Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.3 million Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $46.76 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.09B. CZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.89% off its 52-week high of $60.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.33, which suggests the last value was 18.03% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.78 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 3.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) is -1.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caesars Entertainment Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.69% over the past 6 months, a 212.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caesars Entertainment Inc will rise 122.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.89 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Caesars Entertainment Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.82 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Caesars Entertainment Inc earnings to increase by 196.44%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Caesars Entertainment Inc shares while 93.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.19%. There are 93.65% institutions holding the Caesars Entertainment Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 23.28 million CZR shares worth $1.19 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 20.9 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 19.89 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 9.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $413.99 million.