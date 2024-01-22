Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.3 million Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $1211.20 changed hands at $67.29 or 5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $567.01B. AVGO’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.9% off its 52-week high of $1151.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $559.11, which suggests the last value was 53.84% up since then. When we look at Broadcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Instantly AVGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1,217.00 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.51%, with the 5-day performance at 10.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 5.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadcom Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.34% over the past 6 months, a 13.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadcom Inc will fall -0.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.67 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Broadcom Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $12.2 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Broadcom Inc earnings to increase by 10.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.80% per year.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04. The 1.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 20.87. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Broadcom Inc shares while 74.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.21%. There are 74.68% institutions holding the Broadcom Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.82% of the shares, roughly 40.53 million AVGO shares worth $35.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 31.68 million shares worth $27.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 13.0 million shares estimated at $11.28 billion under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $9.37 billion.