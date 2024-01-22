Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 5.51 million Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.92. With the company’s per share price at $11.40 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. BE’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.89% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 16.58% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.22 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.97%, with the 5-day performance at -12.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -16.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.46 days.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.45% over the past 6 months, a 73.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corp will fall -59.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $477.67 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $342.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corp earnings to increase by 69.98%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 12.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.71% of Bloom Energy Corp shares while 79.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.31%. There are 79.74% institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corp stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 23.72 million BE shares worth $387.79 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 17.59 million shares worth $287.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.97 million shares estimated at $177.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $95.12 million.